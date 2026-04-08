Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance harshly criticized Ukraine's President for making "scandalous" comments about Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Vance echoed Budapest's accusations that Kyiv used energy supplies to attempt to sway Hungary's electoral process.

During a visit to Budapest, Vance aimed to bolster nationalist Orban's prospects in a tight April 12 election, significant for Donald Trump's MAGA supporters in Europe. Hungarian-Ukrainian tensions have dominated the campaign, with Budapest alleging disruptions of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline by Kyiv to influence the vote.

As retaliation, Hungary blocked a 90-billion-euro EU loan for Ukraine. Vance drew parallels to alleged foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. election, citing double standards in media coverage while criticizing EU threats and Ukrainian pipeline closures as foreign influences on Hungary's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)