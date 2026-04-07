US VP JD Vance's Bold Support for Hungary's Viktor Orbán

In a bold political maneuver, US Vice President JD Vance publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his Budapest visit, intensifying the campaign for Orbán's reelection. Vance's support comes as Orbán, long-serving and trailing in polls, bids for a fifth term against a formidable center-right opposition.

Vance's endorsement aligns with the Trump administration's backing of Orbán, highlighting a shared nationalist agenda. Speaking in Budapest, Vance criticized the European Union for alleged foreign election interference, while stressing the administration's desire to support Orbán's reelection campaign.

This move reflects broader US political affinity towards European far-right leaders as tensions grow over policies, such as Hungary's stance on Russian energy imports amid an escalating Ukraine conflict. As Hungary diverges from EU approaches, US-Hungary relations remain a focal point in a charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)