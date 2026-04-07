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US VP JD Vance's Bold Support for Hungary's Viktor Orbán

US Vice President JD Vance expressed open support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's reelection bid, marking a significant US political endorsement. Despite trailing in polls, Orbán, a close Trump ally, seeks a fifth-straight term. The US administration's involvement underscores its backing of Orbán amidst EU election interference allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:09 IST
US VP JD Vance's Bold Support for Hungary's Viktor Orbán
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a bold political maneuver, US Vice President JD Vance publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his Budapest visit, intensifying the campaign for Orbán's reelection. Vance's support comes as Orbán, long-serving and trailing in polls, bids for a fifth term against a formidable center-right opposition.

Vance's endorsement aligns with the Trump administration's backing of Orbán, highlighting a shared nationalist agenda. Speaking in Budapest, Vance criticized the European Union for alleged foreign election interference, while stressing the administration's desire to support Orbán's reelection campaign.

This move reflects broader US political affinity towards European far-right leaders as tensions grow over policies, such as Hungary's stance on Russian energy imports amid an escalating Ukraine conflict. As Hungary diverges from EU approaches, US-Hungary relations remain a focal point in a charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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