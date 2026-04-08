Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

NITI Aayog has unveiled its ambitious initiative, 'Operation Golden Greens,' aiming to transform the horticultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan focuses on boosting exports of key products like apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron through a structured approach encompassing various phases till 2047.

Critical steps include enhancing domestic production, expanding irrigation, improving market linkages, and implementing advanced storage and processing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)