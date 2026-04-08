Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir
NITI Aayog has proposed 'Operation Golden Greens' to revolutionize the horticultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The plan aims to boost exports of apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron by implementing a comprehensive roadmap across three phases until 2047. Key measures include improved production techniques, branding, and export strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
NITI Aayog has unveiled its ambitious initiative, 'Operation Golden Greens,' aiming to transform the horticultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
The plan focuses on boosting exports of key products like apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron through a structured approach encompassing various phases till 2047.
Critical steps include enhancing domestic production, expanding irrigation, improving market linkages, and implementing advanced storage and processing facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)