Left Menu

Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

NITI Aayog has proposed 'Operation Golden Greens' to revolutionize the horticultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The plan aims to boost exports of apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron by implementing a comprehensive roadmap across three phases until 2047. Key measures include improved production techniques, branding, and export strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:21 IST
Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog has unveiled its ambitious initiative, 'Operation Golden Greens,' aiming to transform the horticultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan focuses on boosting exports of key products like apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron through a structured approach encompassing various phases till 2047.

Critical steps include enhancing domestic production, expanding irrigation, improving market linkages, and implementing advanced storage and processing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

 Global
2
Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

 India
3
Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition

Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transiti...

 India
4
Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026