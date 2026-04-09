Iraq Arrests Drone Attack Perpetrators: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

In a crucial diplomatic development, Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, confirmed to French President Emmanuel Macron the arrest of individuals responsible for a drone attack in March. This attack had tragically claimed the life of a French soldier in Erbil.

The incident, which occurred while French forces were engaged in providing counter-terrorism training, left one soldier dead and six others wounded. The attack took place in northern Iraq, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The recent arrests mark a significant step forward in addressing the incident, potentially strengthening Iraq's diplomatic ties with France amid continued security collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)