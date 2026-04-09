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Iraq Arrests Drone Attack Perpetrators: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iraq's Prime Minister informed President Macron about the arrest of those behind a deadly drone attack in March, which resulted in the death of a French soldier in Erbil. The attack, targeting French forces involved in counter-terrorism training, also injured six other soldiers in northern Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:27 IST
Iraq Arrests Drone Attack Perpetrators: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
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In a crucial diplomatic development, Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, confirmed to French President Emmanuel Macron the arrest of individuals responsible for a drone attack in March. This attack had tragically claimed the life of a French soldier in Erbil.

The incident, which occurred while French forces were engaged in providing counter-terrorism training, left one soldier dead and six others wounded. The attack took place in northern Iraq, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The recent arrests mark a significant step forward in addressing the incident, potentially strengthening Iraq's diplomatic ties with France amid continued security collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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