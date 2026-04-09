Sultan Al Jaber Demands Unconditional Opening of Strait of Hormuz

The CEO of Abu Dhabi's state oil company ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, has called for the unconditional opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Posting on LinkedIn, Al Jaber highlighted the significance of the strait, which is a crucial natural waterway governed by international law.

He emphasized that such laws guarantee transit rights and stressed the need for unobstructed passage through this key shipping route.

(With inputs from agencies.)