Sultan Al Jaber Demands Unconditional Opening of Strait of Hormuz
ADNOC's CEO, Sultan Al Jaber, has voiced a demand for the unconditional opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This natural waterway, governed by international law, ensures transit rights. Al Jaber's statement was shared on LinkedIn, emphasizing the importance of free navigation through the strait.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:25 IST
The CEO of Abu Dhabi's state oil company ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, has called for the unconditional opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Posting on LinkedIn, Al Jaber highlighted the significance of the strait, which is a crucial natural waterway governed by international law.
He emphasized that such laws guarantee transit rights and stressed the need for unobstructed passage through this key shipping route.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi officials say its Habshan gas-processing facility is ablaze after earlier reporting incoming Iranian fire, reports AP.
Fire Outbreak Halts Operations at Abu Dhabi's Borouge Plant
'Art Here' 2026: A Confluence of Cultures and Histories at Louvre Abu Dhabi
UN Torture Expert Warns Israel’s New Death Penalty Law Risks Violating International Law