Anand Rathi Wealth Reports a Robust 25% Profit Surge

Anand Rathi Wealth has reported a remarkable 25% rise in profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 92 crore for the quarter ending March 2026. This performance is a significant improvement from the Rs 73.6 crore PAT recorded in the same quarter of the previous year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue surged by an impressive 25% to Rs 301.6 crore, up from Rs 241.3 crore in the January-March 2025 period. This growth reflects the financial robustness of Anand Rathi Wealth, part of the larger Mumbai-based Anand Rathi financial services group.

The board of Anand Rathi Wealth has proposed the issuance of one bonus equity share for each share held, alongside a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, pending shareholder approval. The firm's assets under management also saw a 21% year-on-year increase, driven by consistent net inflows and strong client relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)