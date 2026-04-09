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Anand Rathi Wealth Reports a Robust 25% Profit Surge

Anand Rathi Wealth announced a significant 25% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 92 crore for the March quarter of 2026. The company's revenue also rose by 25%, totaling Rs 301.6 crore. The board has approved a bonus equity share issuance and a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:23 IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Reports a Robust 25% Profit Surge
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Anand Rathi Wealth has reported a remarkable 25% rise in profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 92 crore for the quarter ending March 2026. This performance is a significant improvement from the Rs 73.6 crore PAT recorded in the same quarter of the previous year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue surged by an impressive 25% to Rs 301.6 crore, up from Rs 241.3 crore in the January-March 2025 period. This growth reflects the financial robustness of Anand Rathi Wealth, part of the larger Mumbai-based Anand Rathi financial services group.

The board of Anand Rathi Wealth has proposed the issuance of one bonus equity share for each share held, alongside a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, pending shareholder approval. The firm's assets under management also saw a 21% year-on-year increase, driven by consistent net inflows and strong client relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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