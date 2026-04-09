Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: A Battle Against Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, convened a strategic meeting to assess preparations for the imminent 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan campaign.

This initiative aims to eradicate drug abuse in the Union Territory through a series of awareness programs, launching with a major padyatra from M A Stadium in Jammu.

Highlighting the international drug conspiracy, LG Sinha emphasized community involvement, urging society to join forces against drug trafficking, while advocating for victim rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)