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Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: A Battle Against Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha led a meeting on the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan aimed at eradicating drug abuse. The campaign includes awareness programs and padyatras starting April 11. Sinha highlighted the international drug conspiracy and emphasized rehabilitation efforts, urging societal participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:34 IST
Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: A Battle Against Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir
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Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, convened a strategic meeting to assess preparations for the imminent 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan campaign.

This initiative aims to eradicate drug abuse in the Union Territory through a series of awareness programs, launching with a major padyatra from M A Stadium in Jammu.

Highlighting the international drug conspiracy, LG Sinha emphasized community involvement, urging society to join forces against drug trafficking, while advocating for victim rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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