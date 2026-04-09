Middle East Turmoil: Israel's Strikes Jeopardize U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Recent strikes by Israel on Lebanese targets have cast doubt on the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, with fatalities exceeding 250, causing significant unrest in the region and threatening diplomatic negotiations.

As peace talks are set to begin in Islamabad, the capital is under lockdown, while tensions between Iran and Israel intensify further over the blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The global oil market feels the impact, with prices soaring to unprecedented levels due to the ongoing conflict, exacerbating economic instability worldwide.