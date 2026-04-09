Tamil Nadu Election Showdown: AIADMK and DMK Leaders Clash in Heated Campaigns

The political climate in Tamil Nadu reached a boiling point as the election campaigns intensified, with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami launching a scathing critique of DMK leader Kanimozhi. Palaniswami alleged that Kanimozhi had been marginalized in her own party, questioning her decision-making power and accusing her of being a figurehead without responsibilities.

In a strong rebuttal, Kanimozhi, campaigning vigorously for the DMK's assembly candidates, portrayed the upcoming polls as a battle for Tamil Nadu's self-respect against external forces threatening its interests. She criticized Palaniswami for his perceived absence from public life, framing him as an opportunist who only engages with the electorate during election season.

The verbal exchanges didn't stop there. Palaniswami condemned the DMK-led government's record on law and order, promising reform under an AIADMK administration. Meanwhile, Kanimozhi lambasted the central government's financial policies, accusing it of neglecting Tamil Nadu in favor of other states, while pledging to uphold the dignity of the Tamil population if her party retains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)