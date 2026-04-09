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Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK-BJP Alliance, Foresees Rejection in Upcoming Elections

DMK leader Kanimozhi criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP, accusing him of betraying Tamil Nadu. She suggested the electorate would reject their alliance in the April elections, and pointed out his support for central policies perceived as anti-people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST
Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK-BJP Alliance, Foresees Rejection in Upcoming Elections
Kanimozhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, DMK leader Kanimozhi accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying Tamil Nadu by aligning with the BJP, forecasting electoral rejection in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking at a rally in Erode, Kanimozhi condemned AIADMK's support for central government policies that she described as detrimental, such as NEET and CAA. She questioned Palaniswami's loyalty, suggesting his actions have compromised the party's integrity.

Addressing a gathering in Namakkal, she further criticized Palaniswami's role in the increasing power tariffs due to his endorsement of UDAY, and accused him of resorting to derogatory comments against DMK officials out of fear of losing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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