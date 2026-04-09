Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK-BJP Alliance, Foresees Rejection in Upcoming Elections

In a sharp critique, DMK leader Kanimozhi accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying Tamil Nadu by aligning with the BJP, forecasting electoral rejection in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking at a rally in Erode, Kanimozhi condemned AIADMK's support for central government policies that she described as detrimental, such as NEET and CAA. She questioned Palaniswami's loyalty, suggesting his actions have compromised the party's integrity.

Addressing a gathering in Namakkal, she further criticized Palaniswami's role in the increasing power tariffs due to his endorsement of UDAY, and accused him of resorting to derogatory comments against DMK officials out of fear of losing.

(With inputs from agencies.)