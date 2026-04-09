Kanimozhi Slams Palaniswami for BJP Alliance
DMK leader Kanimozhi criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for forming an alliance with the BJP, accusing him of betraying Tamil Nadu. She claimed that this move would be rejected by voters and criticized Palaniswami for supporting policies against state interests and making derogatory remarks against political opponents.
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- India
DMK leader Kanimozhi has launched a fierce attack against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of betraying Tamil Nadu by aligning with the BJP. Speaking at a rally in Erode, Kanimozhi asserted that the people would reject this alliance in the upcoming elections on April 23.
Criticizing Palaniswami's support for central government policies, Kanimozhi highlighted issues such as NEET and CAA, which she referred to as anti-people. She further alleged that after the elections, Palaniswami could be appointed as a governor, branding his actions as a betrayal to his party.
The DMK leader also blamed him for increased power tariffs due to his support for the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) and accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister. Kanimozhi praised the current CM for fulfilling his election promises, asserting the effectiveness of the Dravidian model for welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Palaniswami
- NEET
- CAA
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- Dravidian model
- governance
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