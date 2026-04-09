Key Battles Highlight Keralam Assembly Polls

In the ongoing assembly elections in Keralam, significant political leaders exercised their voting rights, casting a spotlight on the intense political contest. Assembly speaker AN Shamseer and Congress MP K Sudhakaran were among those who cast their ballots, as the state witnesses a high-stakes political battle.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition and UDF candidate from Paravur, cast his vote at Kesari Government Arts and Science College. Appealing to voters, Satheesan emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process, expressing confidence in the UDF's ability to secure a decisive mandate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a historic third term, voted in Kannur. Confident of the LDF's victory, he dismissed any threats from 'false and communal propaganda.' Both alliances, the LDF and UDF, are aiming for legislative control, while the BJP seeks to capitalise on recent municipal successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)