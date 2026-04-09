Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Sparks Debate on Law and Order Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday addressed a contentious encounter in Ganderbal that has reignited debates over law and order in the Union Territory. Speaking candidly with reporters, Abdullah highlighted the significance of Jammu and Kashmir's current status as a Union Territory in discussions on security and governance matters.

Abdullah openly questioned the role of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), hinting at a potential disconnect between elected officials and law enforcement management. He commended the Lieutenant Governor's prompt decision to initiate an investigation, ensuring that the findings will be publicly disclosed.

Reflecting on an encounter that resulted in the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal, the government has promised a thorough inquiry to clarify Mughal's alleged connections to terrorism. Abdullah underscored the necessity for transparent and timely probes to maintain credibility and trust among citizens, while emphasizing accountability to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)