Uttar Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Fairness and Reform in Electricity Supply

In a decisive move to bolster consumer satisfaction and reliability in electricity supply, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the establishment of an expert committee to investigate complaints concerning smart electricity meters.

During a review of the Energy Department, the Chief Minister emphasized that honest consumers must not be subjected to disconnection if they are not at fault. He instructed the state's Energy Minister and Power Corporation officials to actively engage with fieldwork and ensure hotline availability to swiftly address grievances.

Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted, transparent electricity supply, Adityanath urged for expedited reforms such as smart metering, line loss reduction, and service digitization. He called for improved DISCOM performance, efficient transformer replacements, and focus on peak summer demand, renewable energy projects, and minimizing inconveniences to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)