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Lok Sabha Speaker Celebrates Rajasthani Community's Vibrant Contribution in Goa

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, lauds the Marwari-Rajasthani community's contribution to Goa's cultural and economic landscape while speaking at the CPA India Region Zone VII Conference. Birla emphasizes the community's hard work, innovation, and growing role of women in various fields, highlighting their efforts to embody ‘Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:43 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Celebrates Rajasthani Community's Vibrant Contribution in Goa
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with Rajasthani community members in Goa (Photo/X/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the Marwari-Rajasthani community in Goa during the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII Conference. He praised the community's contributions to Goa's diverse socio-economic fabric, describing them as a force that enhances the state's rich tapestry of culture, art, and tourism.

Birla acknowledged the Rajasthani community's widespread presence and success globally, attributing this to their hard work, determination, and innovative spirit. He noted their role in promoting the ethos of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat,' which signifies unity in diversity.

The Speaker expressed delight at the significant participation of women from the community, noting their rapid progress across various sectors as an uplifting trend. Birla conveyed his best wishes to the Marwari community for their continued development efforts and public welfare initiatives.

In a social media post following the event, Birla reflected on the joy he experienced upon meeting the Rajasthani community in Goa, applauding their preservation of cultural traditions while achieving excellence in fields such as education, business, and startups. He extended heartfelt greetings to all Rajasthani emigrants for their diligent contributions to the development of both their native and adopted homes.

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