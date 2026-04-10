Old Building Collapse in Kinari Bazar: No Casualties Reported

An old, vacant building in the bustling Kinari Bazar area collapsed late Thursday night, police officials confirmed. Despite the alarming incident, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kotwali Agra, Virendra Kumar, stated that the building, unoccupied for the past two years, crumbled at approximately 11:45 PM. Swift action by the police force led to the immediate initiation of rescue and debris-clearing operations at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the building was owned by Rinku Bansal, who was not present at the time of the incident. Authorities summoned him to the location as they worked to ensure the area remained safe. The situation remains stable, with continued monitoring as further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)