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Blaze at Krishna Nagar Market: Shops Gutted but No Casualties

A fire engulfed around 15 shops at the Krishna Nagar fruit and vegetable market in Lucknow. Authorities stated that no casualties occurred, and quick action from fire brigade and police contained the flames. Initial reports suggest a short circuit as the cause, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:17 IST
Blaze at Krishna Nagar Market: Shops Gutted but No Casualties
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In a dramatic incident in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area, a fire ravaged about 15 shops in a bustling fruit and vegetable market late Thursday night, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Amit Kumar Anand reported no casualties and credited the rapid response of the fire brigade and police for containing the blaze efficiently.

While initial assessments suggest a short circuit might have ignited the fire, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine its precise cause, authorities emphasized, as legal measures are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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