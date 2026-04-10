Blaze at Krishna Nagar Market: Shops Gutted but No Casualties

In a dramatic incident in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area, a fire ravaged about 15 shops in a bustling fruit and vegetable market late Thursday night, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Amit Kumar Anand reported no casualties and credited the rapid response of the fire brigade and police for containing the blaze efficiently.

While initial assessments suggest a short circuit might have ignited the fire, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine its precise cause, authorities emphasized, as legal measures are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)