Blaze at Krishna Nagar Market: Shops Gutted but No Casualties
A fire engulfed around 15 shops at the Krishna Nagar fruit and vegetable market in Lucknow. Authorities stated that no casualties occurred, and quick action from fire brigade and police contained the flames. Initial reports suggest a short circuit as the cause, with investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area, a fire ravaged about 15 shops in a bustling fruit and vegetable market late Thursday night, officials confirmed on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Amit Kumar Anand reported no casualties and credited the rapid response of the fire brigade and police for containing the blaze efficiently.
While initial assessments suggest a short circuit might have ignited the fire, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine its precise cause, authorities emphasized, as legal measures are being pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six killed, three injured in collision between two cars in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district: Police.
Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response
New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.
Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot, Arrests Two Operatives