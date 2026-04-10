Telangana Embraces Preventive Health: Yoga and HIV Awareness Drive Launched

Telangana's Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha, along with state Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, took part in a yoga session organized by the AYUSH Department at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The session, part of the 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika' Health Week, centered on the theme 'Prevention is Better than Cure' to emphasize preventive healthcare.

In a conversation with ANI, Health Minister Narasimha highlighted the Telangana government's commitment to promoting healthy living through the Health and Wellness Week. The initiative aims to integrate yoga into daily life as a vital component of wellness.

The ministers actively participated in performing yoga with attendees to raise awareness. Complementing the yoga event, Health Minister Narasimha also spearheaded an AIDS awareness drive. A human chain on Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and a 'Red Run' program served to educate citizens, stressing that AIDS is not a social stigma and emphasizing the importance of precaution and testing, particularly for pregnant women.