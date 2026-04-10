Madhya Pradesh Launches Statewide 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Fortnight for Women's Empowerment

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a 'Nari Shakti Vandan' fortnight from April 10 to April 25, 2026, focusing on women empowerment. The program seeks to raise awareness about the provisions of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and recognize women's leadership across various sectors, according to an official release.

The event will kick off with a state-level conference in Bhopal, hosted at the Hansdhwani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhavan. Noteworthy intellectuals and personalities are expected to partake, with similar conferences scheduled at divisional and district headquarters, including areas like Chhindwara, Khargone, and Mandsaur. Female MPs, MLAs, mayors, panchayat representatives, and successful women entrepreneurs will be honored and share their insights.

Key activities include 'Nari Shakti Padyatras' organized by the Women and Child Development Department in every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department will engage youth through a dedicated 'Nari Shakti Vandan Wall' for expressing empowerment messages. Significant occasions, such as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, will involve special Gram Sabhas and discussions on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The district collectors are tasked with involving self-help groups, and educational institutions will conduct lectures to increase understanding of women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)