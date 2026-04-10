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The Zitar Revolution: Niladri Kumaar's Sonic Journey

On his birthday, Niladri Kumaar shares the creation story of the Zitar—a transformative instrument that expanded Indian classical music's horizons. Guided by 'heritage and progress,' Kumaar's experiments with sound created a new musical language, birthing the Zitar and revolutionizing sitar playing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:20 IST
The Zitar Revolution: Niladri Kumaar's Sonic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 10: Fans of Niladri Kumaar received a surprise on the maestro's birthday when he shared an intimate glimpse into the story behind the creation of the Zitar on Instagram.

This innovative instrument, born from his philosophy of 'heritage and progress,' has not only transformed sitar music but also expanded the boundaries of Indian classical music. Kumaar's journey started in 1999 when he ventured into experimenting with amplification to merge classical sounds with modern music.

Through his unique approach, the Zitar emerged, boasting a new sound and identity that captivated global audiences, marking a significant milestone in modern Indian classical music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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