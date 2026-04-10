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Maharashtra Prepares Grand Celebration for Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra's Konkan division government agencies are gearing up for Dr B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. Celebrations include an aerial floral tribute, 'Social Equality Week,' and public health focus. Authorities are coordinating for crowd control and infrastructure at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi where lakhs of followers are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:21 IST
Maharashtra Prepares Grand Celebration for Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Konkan division is focusing its efforts to ensure a successful celebration of Dr B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary on April 14.

Authorities are preparing for an aerial floral tribute and a 'Social Equality Week.' The event is anticipated to draw large crowds at Chaityabhoomi, central Mumbai.

Measures, including sanitation, transport coordination, and health services, are being prioritized for effective crowd management and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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