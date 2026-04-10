India's Path to Robust Social Protection: ADB's Vision

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has proposed that India strengthen its social protection strategy by adopting an 'integrated social protection framework.' This approach seeks to eliminate benefit duplication, enhance targeting, and liberate fiscal resources to fuel long-term growth, according to ADB's Asia Development Outlook report.

Currently, India has numerous overlapping central and state welfare schemes, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for collaboration. ADB suggests a unified system that amalgamates pensions, health insurance, and disability coverage with contributory schemes to better address individuals' vulnerabilities.

The ADB report also emphasizes improving subsidy transfer efficiency through direct benefit transfers and vulnerability-based targeting, advocating for investment-oriented support to minimize fiscal burdens and bolster household resilience. Such initiatives aim to transition from consumption-based subsidies to more sustainable growth solutions.