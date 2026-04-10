Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Cheating Racket Led by Female Kingpin

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled a specialized cheating syndicate with the arrest of its female kingpin, Paro, who had managed to evade law enforcement for nearly three years. Captured in the Bawana area on April 9, Paro was a proclaimed offender in two cases and the prime suspect in at least three major fraud incidents reported at I.P. Estate and Mandir Marg police stations.

Law enforcement revealed that the gang strategically preyed on women who appeared alone or vulnerable in public spaces like hospitals and temples. Posing as friendly helpers, the perpetrators would manipulate victims into believing they were in imminent danger, subsequently stealing their gold ornaments and other valuables.

Earlier in April 2023, the gang targeted a woman at LNJP Hospital, deceiving her through similar tactics. A dedicated Crime Branch team examined CCTV footage from around 50 locations. Technical surveillance and local intelligence were key to apprehending Paro from Bawana on April 9. Efforts continue to arrest other gang members and probe Paro's involvement in more cases.

Meanwhile, on March 29, another arrest involving a tech-enabled gang in East Delhi highlighted the crime scene's complexity. Four men, posing as recovery agents, used a mobile app 'Easy Recovery App' to extort money from vehicle owners. By impersonating legitimate agents, the accused intercepted victims on busy roads, forcing them into online money transfers. Their arrest followed a detailed investigation by Shakarpur Police, tracking them through CCTV footage and digital trails.

The case surfaced from an incident on March 26, where a victim was wrongly restrained and forced to transfer Rs 18,000 near Vikas Marg. During interrogation, the arrested men admitted to using a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza without a number plate to dodge detection. Police seized five mobile phones and the vehicle involved in the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)