Left Menu

Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Cheating Racket Led by Female Kingpin

The Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a cheating racket with the arrest of a female mastermind. The gang targeted vulnerable women, deceiving them to steal valuables. In another case, four individuals impersonating agents were arrested for extortion. Both operations involved detailed investigations using CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:43 IST
Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Cheating Racket Led by Female Kingpin
Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrests key accused Paro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled a specialized cheating syndicate with the arrest of its female kingpin, Paro, who had managed to evade law enforcement for nearly three years. Captured in the Bawana area on April 9, Paro was a proclaimed offender in two cases and the prime suspect in at least three major fraud incidents reported at I.P. Estate and Mandir Marg police stations.

Law enforcement revealed that the gang strategically preyed on women who appeared alone or vulnerable in public spaces like hospitals and temples. Posing as friendly helpers, the perpetrators would manipulate victims into believing they were in imminent danger, subsequently stealing their gold ornaments and other valuables.

Earlier in April 2023, the gang targeted a woman at LNJP Hospital, deceiving her through similar tactics. A dedicated Crime Branch team examined CCTV footage from around 50 locations. Technical surveillance and local intelligence were key to apprehending Paro from Bawana on April 9. Efforts continue to arrest other gang members and probe Paro's involvement in more cases.

Meanwhile, on March 29, another arrest involving a tech-enabled gang in East Delhi highlighted the crime scene's complexity. Four men, posing as recovery agents, used a mobile app 'Easy Recovery App' to extort money from vehicle owners. By impersonating legitimate agents, the accused intercepted victims on busy roads, forcing them into online money transfers. Their arrest followed a detailed investigation by Shakarpur Police, tracking them through CCTV footage and digital trails.

The case surfaced from an incident on March 26, where a victim was wrongly restrained and forced to transfer Rs 18,000 near Vikas Marg. During interrogation, the arrested men admitted to using a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza without a number plate to dodge detection. Police seized five mobile phones and the vehicle involved in the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associa...

 Global
3
U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

 United Kingdom
4
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026