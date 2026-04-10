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NHRC Probes Gleeden: Platform Facilitating Extramarital Affairs Under Scrutiny

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding Gleeden, a platform enabling extramarital relationships, following a complaint highlighting potential legal and ethical conflicts. The platform's impact on marriages and user safety issues are under investigation, questioning its alignment with Indian laws and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:42 IST
NHRC Probes Gleeden: Platform Facilitating Extramarital Affairs Under Scrutiny
Member of NHRC Priyank Kanoongo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating Gleeden, a social networking platform accused of facilitating extramarital affairs. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo announced that the complaint was initiated by the Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, alleging that Gleeden provides services enabling extramarital physical relationships, involving millions of Indian men and women.

The complaint suggests that such clandestine relationships could lead to the deterioration of marriages and domestic violence, potentially escalating to severe incidents like suicide. Kanoongo emphasized the need to examine Gleeden's operations concerning Indian legal, social, and cultural norms, prompting a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for a detailed report.

The notification, dated April 9, urged MeitY to investigate the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks. Additionally, the complaint raised issues about user safety, false identities, exploitation, and minor access, demanding comprehensive regulatory scrutiny and safeguards against misuse of the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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