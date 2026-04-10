Germany Proposes Commuter Tax Break Amid Energy Costs Surge

On Friday, German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche proposed raising tax breaks for commuters to alleviate the impact of soaring energy costs. Her proposal aims to support individuals dealing with increased travel expenses due to high fuel prices.

Reiche expressed her opposition to the idea of imposing a windfall tax on surplus energy profits, arguing that such a measure would be counterproductive in the current economic climate. Instead, she focused on providing relief to those heavily affected by commuting expenses.

Additionally, Reiche called for reduced diesel taxes for trucks, emphasizing the need for more direct financial assistance to individuals who travel long distances to work. Her proposals are part of a broader strategy to address the financial strain faced by commuters in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)