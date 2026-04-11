Splashdown in Style: Artemis II Returns to Earth from Historic Moon Mission

The Artemis II astronauts successfully returned from their historic moon mission, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Southern California. This marked humanity's return to lunar exploration after more than 50 years, paving the way for future missions to the moon and beyond to Mars.

The Orion spacecraft, autonomously piloted, underwent a critical re-entry process, making final maneuvers to ensure a safe descent. Its heat shield faced intense temperatures, with atmospheric friction slowing the capsule significantly before parachutes were deployed for a gentle landing.

The mission highlighted historic firsts, with astronaut Victor Glover becoming the first Black astronaut to take part in a lunar mission, Christina Koch the first woman, and Jeremy Hansen the first non-U.S. citizen. This flight sets the stage for NASA's long-term goal of establishing a lasting presence on the moon.