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Fly91's Soaring Debut: Bridging Vijayawada and Hyderabad

The Union Civil Aviation Minister virtually inaugurated Fly91 at Vijayawada Airport, marking new connectivity with Hyderabad. This launch, attended by key officials, symbolizes a step towards expanding regional air connectivity. Future plans include services to Shirdi and Varanasi amid strategies to manage aviation fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:04 IST
Fly91's Soaring Debut: Bridging Vijayawada and Hyderabad
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move for regional air connectivity, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu virtually inaugurated the operations of a new airline, Fly91, at Vijayawada Airport on Friday. The direct service connects Vijayawada with Hyderabad, aligning with efforts to enhance access to two and three-tier cities.

The inaugural event was graced by Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Mines and Geology, Kollu Ravindra, along with other prominent officials and industry representatives. According to Lakshmi Kantha Reddy, Director of Vijayawada Airport, the infrastructure in place fosters the growth of fresh aviation ties like these. Similarly, Ashutosh Chitnis, Chief Revenue Officer, expressed future growth plans from Hyderabad.

The launch forms part of a broader initiative to boost regional flight options, with plans to add destinations such as Shirdi and Varanasi. This comes against the backdrop of equitable pricing strategies by the Civil Aviation Ministry to cushion rising Aviation Turbine Fuel costs due to global disruptions and ensure sustainable aviation operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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