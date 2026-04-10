The Coal Comeback: AI Boom Threatens U.S. Clean Air Progress

Barbara Johnson has battled coal pollution in her predominantly Black North St. Louis neighborhood for decades. As an organizer with the Metropolitan Congregations United, Johnson had hoped that federal soot standards adopted under Biden would force the Ameren's Labadie Energy Center to cut emissions. But Trump's rollback of these standards dashed those hopes.

The rollback, part of broader efforts by Trump to power data centers, is a setback for clean air advocates nationwide. The administration argues coal power is essential for meeting electricity demands from the AI boom. A renewed focus on coal presents a painful reversal of environmental policy, reopening a debate on balancing energy needs and environmental progress.

St. Louis ranks poorly in air quality, partly due to the Labadie plant's emissions. The rollback is expected to impact air quality and health, with implications for future regulatory efforts. The intersection of AI data demands with existing coal reliance raises critical questions about energy and environmental justice in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)