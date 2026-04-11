Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Major Initiatives in Nainital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial meeting with district officials in Nainital's Kathgodam, addressing diverse topics such as the human-wildlife conflict, preparations for the imminent Yatra season, and the state's law and order situation.

Dhami assured that preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are comprehensive, with a continuous review in progress. Commenting on the Women's Reservation Bill, Dhami hailed the historic passage as an unprecedented step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also announced the PM's upcoming visit to Dehradun for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration, marking a major infrastructural milestone for the region.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Gaurav Kumar, confirmed that the administration is implementing logistics for the Char Dham Yatra beginning April 23, ensuring provisions like accommodation, water supply, restroom facilities, and parking are robust for visitors. Commercial gas distribution and additional resources are provided to cope with the influx.

Chief Minister Dhami reviewed development commitments across Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, urging officials to prioritize public concerns and facilitate prompt resolutions. Emphasizing accountability, Dhami demanded timely completion of short-term tasks and strategic advancement of ongoing projects, stressing interdepartmental coordination to avert delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)