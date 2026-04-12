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Sri Lanka's Coal Crisis: Unraveling the Supply Scandal

Sri Lankan authorities have sealed the Lanka Coal Company headquarters amid allegations of distributing low-quality coal. The investigation, initiated by a complaint from the President's Secretary, points to substantial national economic losses due to procedural irregularities in coal procurement for power generation since 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:21 IST
Sri Lanka's Coal Crisis: Unraveling the Supply Scandal
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has taken drastic measures by sealing the headquarters of the state-run Lanka Coal Company in response to accusations of distributing subpar coal, which has led to significant economic repercussions for the nation.

The move comes after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) entered the premises on Saturday, following a formal complaint by the Secretary to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The complaint seeks an extensive investigation into coal imports for power generation that date back to 2009.

Authorities have deployed security at the sealed office while auditing irregularities in the procurement process. These include altering tender deadlines and biased treatment towards certain suppliers. The issue of fines for suppliers providing below-standard coal further highlights the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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