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Pakistan Secures $5 Billion Lifeline from Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Pakistan is set to receive $5 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, providing crucial relief as it prepares to repay $3.5 billion to the UAE. This development comes amidst finance talks in Washington, highlighting strategic shifts in Pakistan's economic diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:12 IST
Pakistan Secures $5 Billion Lifeline from Saudi Arabia and Qatar
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Cash-strapped Pakistan is poised for a financial reprieve as Saudi Arabia and Qatar step up with a $5 billion support package, as reported by media outlets on Sunday.

This financial lifeline arrives at a critical time, with Islamabad preparing to repay $3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates this month. The external financial support aims to stabilize Pakistan's vulnerable foreign exchange reserves during a period of economic pressure.

Coinciding with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington for the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, this move underscores shifting dynamics in Pakistan's economic diplomacy. Discussions with top officials from the IMF and World Bank are anticipated, alongside strategic outreach, as Pakistan navigates its fiscal challenges.

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