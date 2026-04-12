Pakistan Secures $5 Billion Lifeline from Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Cash-strapped Pakistan is poised for a financial reprieve as Saudi Arabia and Qatar step up with a $5 billion support package, as reported by media outlets on Sunday.

This financial lifeline arrives at a critical time, with Islamabad preparing to repay $3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates this month. The external financial support aims to stabilize Pakistan's vulnerable foreign exchange reserves during a period of economic pressure.

Coinciding with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington for the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, this move underscores shifting dynamics in Pakistan's economic diplomacy. Discussions with top officials from the IMF and World Bank are anticipated, alongside strategic outreach, as Pakistan navigates its fiscal challenges.