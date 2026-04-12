Haryana Ministers Ensure Smooth Crop Procurement Amidst Farmer Grievances

In an effort to ensure seamless crop procurement in Haryana, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa visited grain markets, addressing pressing farmer grievances.

The ministers faced allegations from farmers and traders regarding harassment by a HAFED employee, prompting Rana to order the employee's suspension and emphasize transparent operations.

Arvind Sharma inspected Gohana market, reinforcing the minimum support price assurance as the state government counters opposition claims of arbitrary conditions affecting procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)