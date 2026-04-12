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Haryana Ministers Ensure Smooth Crop Procurement Amidst Farmer Grievances

Haryana ministers recently visited grain markets to oversee crop procurement arrangements and address farmer grievances. Accusations against a HAFED employee led to a suspension. The government emphasizes transparent processes and minimum support price assurance, while opposition alleges arbitrary procurement conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:07 IST
Haryana Ministers Ensure Smooth Crop Procurement Amidst Farmer Grievances
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  • India

In an effort to ensure seamless crop procurement in Haryana, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa visited grain markets, addressing pressing farmer grievances.

The ministers faced allegations from farmers and traders regarding harassment by a HAFED employee, prompting Rana to order the employee's suspension and emphasize transparent operations.

Arvind Sharma inspected Gohana market, reinforcing the minimum support price assurance as the state government counters opposition claims of arbitrary conditions affecting procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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