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Revitalizing Agriculture: New Roadmap for MP Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced a comprehensive agricultural roadmap for four districts in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging a shift to high-value crops like dragon fruit and avocado. The plan includes technology adoption, diversified farming, farm machine banks, and better cold storage facilities to boost farmer incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:55 IST
Revitalizing Agriculture: New Roadmap for MP Farmers
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a detailed agricultural roadmap for four districts in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing a transition from traditional farming to cultivating high-value crops such as dragon fruit and avocado. He addressed farmers at the Krishi Unnati Mela, outlining district-focused strategies for Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Dewas.

Chouhan underscored the need for adopting new technologies, diversifying crop choices, and integrating farming methods. He recommended enhancing crop cultivation with animal husbandry, horticulture, and organic farming. Additionally, he introduced the concept of farm machine banks at the panchayat level, inspired by models from Punjab, to improve equipment accessibility for small farmers.

The minister also announced the development of cold storage facilities, pack houses, and cold chain infrastructure to minimize post-harvest losses. He emphasized strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to improve market access and prices for agricultural produce, while advocating for collaboration between ICAR institutions and local agricultural colleges to offer farmers technological and scientific support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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