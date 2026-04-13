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Kalbelia Dancer Gulabo Lauds Modi for Push on Women's Quota

Padma Shri awardee and Kalbelia dancer, Gulabo, applauds Prime Minister Modi for driving the Women's Reservation Act, set for discussion during a special Parliament session. The legislation could significantly boost women's representation in Parliament, potentially expanding Lok Sabha seats and securing a third for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:14 IST
Kalbelia Dancer Gulabo Lauds Modi for Push on Women's Quota
Padma Shri awardee Kalbelia dancer Gulabo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Kalbelia dancer and Padma Shri recipient, Gulabo, has expressed her approval for the upcoming amendments to operationalize the Women's Reservation Act, commending Prime Minister Modi on his contributions toward women's empowerment. Her statement emerges just ahead of the crucial parliamentary session slated for April 16 to 18, during which significant alterations to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyamare will be deliberated.

In a conversation with ANI, Gulabo voiced her enthusiasm about the legislative impact, saying, "It feels very good that PM Modi is doing so much for women. He has always encouraged women. I received the Padma Shri in 2016, thanks to PM Modi's support. He has consistently championed women's development, and this will continue."

She further stated, "This Bill is set to doubly empower women and encourage their involvement in politics and other fields." The forthcoming special session will concentrate on revising the Women's Reservation Act, enacted in 2023, which allocates 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Previously tied to a fresh Census and delimitation, the Bill's progress was hindered by Census delays. The government is now assessing advancement using the 2011 Census data, potentially raising Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 and reserving nearly a third for women. A separate Delimitation Bill is anticipated, both requiring constitutional amendments.

On Saturday, PM Modi urged bipartisan cooperation in a letter to political party leaders, describing the legislation as a "historic step" in enhancing women's governance roles. He stressed that women's empowerment is vital for India's evolution and encouraged parties to transcend political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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