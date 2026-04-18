Political Rumbles: TMC's Banerjee Calls Out BJP's Defeat Over Delimitation Bill
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticizes BJP following the defeat of the delimitation bill in Lok Sabha. Banerjee highlights the NDA government's failure to implement women's reservation. Despite being passed in 2023, the bill remains unnotified, raising questions on its commitment to women's representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 08:56 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sharply criticized the BJP, highlighting their apparent discomfort after the defeat of the delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha.
The bill, meant to increase women's reservation in legislatures to 33% by 2029, failed to gain sufficient support, raising questions about the NDA government's resolve.
Banerjee emphasized that women's reservation law was already passed in 2023 but remains unnotified, challenging the government to bring it into effect immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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