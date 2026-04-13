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India's Bold Step: Women's Reservation Bill Ushers in New Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's plan to pass a historic women's reservation legislation. This decision, pivotal for the 21st century, aims to incorporate social justice into governance and redefine women's empowerment by dedicating the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023' to bolstering women's roles in democratic structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:21 IST
India's Bold Step: Women's Reservation Bill Ushers in New Era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is poised to make one of the 21st century's most momentous decisions by proposing a landmark women's reservation legislation. Speaking at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Modi labelled the initiative a dedication to 'Nari Shakti' or women's power.

The prime minister emphasized the legislation's potential to transform historical visions into tangible realities, embedding social justice as a fundamental governance component. "This decision honors women's power and paves the way for an egalitarian India," he stated, highlighting the Parliament's approach to shaping a future where social justice is integral to cultural and decision-making processes.

With unanimous support for implementing the Women's Empowerment Act by 2029, the Prime Minister announced that Parliament will debate this issue from April 16. He expressed optimism that cross-party cooperation will usher in this historic change, noting that the act has been a topic of discussion for nearly four decades.

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