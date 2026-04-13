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Record Low: Saudi Oil Shipments to China Plunge Amid Global Tensions

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports to China are expected to drop significantly in May due to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions impacting prices and shipment logistics. Aramco's planned shipment of 20 million barrels to China marks a record low, prompting strategic adjustments by major Chinese refiners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST
Record Low: Saudi Oil Shipments to China Plunge Amid Global Tensions

Saudi Arabia's oil exports to China are facing a dramatic decline, with shipments scheduled for May hitting a record low amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Sources indicate that only 20 million barrels are set for delivery, a stark reduction compared to previous months, attributed to surging prices and disrupted logistics.

Major Chinese refiners like Sinopec are adjusting their strategies by reducing their oil lifting, as they anticipate cargoes previously scheduled will meet their demands. This move reflects a broader industry strategy in response to recent price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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