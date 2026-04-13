Record Low: Saudi Oil Shipments to China Plunge Amid Global Tensions

Saudi Arabia's oil exports to China are facing a dramatic decline, with shipments scheduled for May hitting a record low amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Sources indicate that only 20 million barrels are set for delivery, a stark reduction compared to previous months, attributed to surging prices and disrupted logistics.

Major Chinese refiners like Sinopec are adjusting their strategies by reducing their oil lifting, as they anticipate cargoes previously scheduled will meet their demands. This move reflects a broader industry strategy in response to recent price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)