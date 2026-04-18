Oil Convoy Moves Through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran Tensions Simmer

In a groundbreaking movement, a convoy of oil tankers passed through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, marking the first major transit since conflict erupted between the U.S. and Iran. The passage came after Iran temporarily reopened the waterway following a truce brokered by the U.S. involving Israel and Lebanon.

Despite initial optimism, U.S.-Iran relations remain strained over Tehran's nuclear aspirations. U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential progress, yet talks over the weekend may falter due to unresolved nuclear disagreements. With diplomatic tensions persisting, the ceasefire risks ending if no lasting solution emerges by mid-week.

Economically, global oil prices dipped as prospects of resumed maritime activities alleviated some market fears. However, significant barriers remain, including a contentious U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and Iran's firm stance on nuclear rights. The geopolitical atmosphere continues to influence both local and international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)