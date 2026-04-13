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Indian Vessel 'Jag Vikram' Triumphs Strategic Passage Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Indian LPG vessel 'Jag Vikram' is set to dock at Kandla, Gujarat, marking a milestone as the first Indian ship to navigate the Strait of Hormuz post US-Iran ceasefire. The Ministry highlights seamless maritime operations and the safe transit of vessels and crew in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:09 IST
Indian Vessel 'Jag Vikram' Triumphs Strategic Passage Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development for Indian maritime operations, the vessel 'Jag Vikram', carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, is anticipated to arrive at Kandla, Gujarat, by April 14, as confirmed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday.

This marks a breakthrough as the vessel becomes the first Indian ship to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the recently declared 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The ceasefire aims to mitigate regional tensions and revive crucial maritime trade corridors.

Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal provided an optimistic update, affirming no incidents involving Indian vessels in the gulf over the last 24 hours. The Ministry, prioritizing seafarer welfare and operational fluidity, reported the successful repatriation of over 2177 Indian seafarers.

The ministry continues to coordinate closely with pertinent agencies to ensure uninterrupted activities at Indian ports, emphasizing that operations remain smooth with no congestion reported.

India's reliance on Gulf-sourced LPG imports underscores the strategic significance of 'Jag Vikram's' passage, given that the region supplies nearly 90% of the country's imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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