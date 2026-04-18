Left Menu

Historic Meeting Awaits: Trump and Xi on Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Chinese President Xi Jinping's satisfaction with the state of the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders anticipate a significant meeting in China that could be historically impactful, where many important matters are expected to be resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 08:06 IST
Historic Meeting Awaits: Trump and Xi on Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed contentment over the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump made this statement on Truth Social, emphasizing that President Xi is "very happy" with the developments.

The leaders are set to meet in China, a meeting Trump describes as potentially historic. Trump conveyed his eagerness for the encounter, indicating that there is much to be accomplished during their discussions.

This meeting comes at a pivotal time, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz in global trade and energy transportation, marking the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Racket

 India
2
Delhi Capitals Triumph in Thrilling IPL Showdown

Delhi Capitals Triumph in Thrilling IPL Showdown

 Global
3
Consensus over Conflict: Chhandoh's Unique Panchayat Selection

Consensus over Conflict: Chhandoh's Unique Panchayat Selection

 India
4
Sole Survivor: Tragic Final Hours Before Lebanese Ceasefire

Sole Survivor: Tragic Final Hours Before Lebanese Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026