Historic Meeting Awaits: Trump and Xi on Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed contentment over the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump made this statement on Truth Social, emphasizing that President Xi is "very happy" with the developments.

The leaders are set to meet in China, a meeting Trump describes as potentially historic. Trump conveyed his eagerness for the encounter, indicating that there is much to be accomplished during their discussions.

This meeting comes at a pivotal time, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz in global trade and energy transportation, marking the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)