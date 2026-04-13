CBI Apprehends Notorious Criminal in Connection with Kolkata Abduction Case
The CBI has apprehended a notorious criminal, Bhola Singh alias Amit Sharma, in Surat, linked to a 2014 Kolkata abduction case. Singh, wanted in 11 serious cases, used fake identity documents. He will face court proceedings in Surat and Kolkata for further interrogation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a notorious criminal in Surat, linked to a high-profile abduction case referred by the High Court. The case involves two Kolkata residents who went missing in July 2014.
The suspect, identified as Bhola Singh alias Amit Sharma, is also a wanted criminal in Bihar for 11 serious crimes, including abduction, attempt to murder, and illegal arms possession. Since 2015, Singh evaded capture by assuming a fake identity.
Following his arrest in Surat, Singh is being presented in a local court for transit remand to Kolkata, where further police interrogation is expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- CBI
- SURAT
- ABDUCTION
- KOLKATA
- CRIMINAL
- BHOLA SINGH
- AMIT SHARMA
- BHIHAR POLICE
- MURDER
- FAKE IDENTITY