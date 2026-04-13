NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

NATO allies have collectively decided not to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, they plan to intervene only after the cessation of hostilities in the region. This approach is expected to heighten tensions between Trump and the alliance.

While the U.S. seeks to block Iranian maritime activity in the strait, NATO members, including Britain and France, are focusing on creating an initiative to ensure safe passage through the critical waterway. This move comes amidst Trump's threats to reconsider U.S. involvement in NATO following refusals from some countries to allow U.S. military operations in their airspaces.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has indicated that a multinational mission could form if a consensus is reached among member states. France is leading efforts to organize a conference to plan this endeavor, with support from numerous countries aiming to secure shipping lanes post-conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)