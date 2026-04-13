Germany's Bold Step: €1.6 Billion Relief Amid Oil Price Surge
Germany's coalition government has unveiled a €1.6 billion relief package to ease the impact of surging oil prices due to the Iran war. The plan includes temporary reductions in diesel and petrol taxes and a €1,000 bonus for employees. Economists doubt its effectiveness due to potential oil industry profiteering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:57 IST
Germany's coalition government has introduced a €1.6 billion relief package to counteract the sharp increase in fuel prices following the Iran war's disruption of global energy supplies.
The measures involve cutting the energy tax on diesel and petrol by 0.17 euros per litre for two months, hoping to offer immediate relief to consumers and businesses.
Despite Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for oil companies to pass on the tax reduction to customers, experts express skepticism, fearing that the financial benefits may not reach consumers as intended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.