Left Menu

Germany's Bold Step: €1.6 Billion Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

Germany's coalition government has unveiled a €1.6 billion relief package to ease the impact of surging oil prices due to the Iran war. The plan includes temporary reductions in diesel and petrol taxes and a €1,000 bonus for employees. Economists doubt its effectiveness due to potential oil industry profiteering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:57 IST
Germany's Bold Step: €1.6 Billion Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

Germany's coalition government has introduced a €1.6 billion relief package to counteract the sharp increase in fuel prices following the Iran war's disruption of global energy supplies.

The measures involve cutting the energy tax on diesel and petrol by 0.17 euros per litre for two months, hoping to offer immediate relief to consumers and businesses.

Despite Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for oil companies to pass on the tax reduction to customers, experts express skepticism, fearing that the financial benefits may not reach consumers as intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

 Russia
2
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

 India
3
U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

 Germany
4
Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026