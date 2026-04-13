Germany's Bold Step: €1.6 Billion Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

Germany's coalition government has introduced a €1.6 billion relief package to counteract the sharp increase in fuel prices following the Iran war's disruption of global energy supplies.

The measures involve cutting the energy tax on diesel and petrol by 0.17 euros per litre for two months, hoping to offer immediate relief to consumers and businesses.

Despite Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for oil companies to pass on the tax reduction to customers, experts express skepticism, fearing that the financial benefits may not reach consumers as intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)