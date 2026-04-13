Left Menu

Global Energy Crisis: On Alert Amid Iran Conflict

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, expresses readiness to respond to oil stockpile needs if the ongoing conflict with Iran exacerbates the energy crisis, which he deems the worst global energy disruption, impacting over 80 oil and gas facilities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:35 IST
Global Energy Crisis: On Alert Amid Iran Conflict
Fatih Birol
  • Country:
  • United States

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), expressed concern over the global energy crisis on Monday, emphasizing preparedness to release oil stockpiles if necessary. This announcement comes amid tensions resulting from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Birol described the current situation as the worst global energy disruption ever recorded, attributing the crisis to the extensive damage sustained by more than 80 oil, gas production, terminals, and refineries due to the conflict.

Birol reaffirmed that the IEA is poised to take decisive action to stabilize markets should the situation worsen further. The organization's vigilance is crucial as the war continues to reverberate through international energy sectors.

TRENDING

1
Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Rajkot

Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Raj...

 India
2
Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

 India
3
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
4
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026