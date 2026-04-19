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Allegations Against Modi: MCC Breach in National Address

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct through a political address that influenced public opinion amidst ongoing elections. Kumar alleges misuse of state resources and warns of compromised electoral fairness if action is not taken by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:49 IST
Allegations Against Modi: MCC Breach in National Address
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has formally accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct through a recent political address. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, dated April 19, the CPI leader claims the Prime Minister's speech aimed to sway public opinion amidst active elections in five states.

Kumar asserts that the broadcast of Modi's address on public platforms like Doordarshan and Sansad TV constitutes a misuse of state resources, further charging it amounted to a grave breach of electoral norms. He argues this jeopardizes the impartiality mandated by the Election Commission, warning it could erode public trust in election integrity.

The controversy surrounds Modi's speech where he targeted the Congress and allies for alleged 'foeticide' of honest efforts in the legislative house. Delivered after a failed constitutional amendment for women's reservation in legislatures, Modi's address called for accountability and emphasized ongoing government efforts in women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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