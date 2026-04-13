President Murmu Advocates for Innovation and Empathy at AIIMS Rajkot Convocation

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the first convocation of AIIMS Rajkot in Gujarat, underscoring the pivotal role AIIMS institutions play in providing affordable, world-class healthcare across India. In an official statement, the President's Secretariat revealed her emphasis on quality medical education, research, and public health initiatives aimed at formulating national health policies.

AIIMS Rajkot, she noted, is a young institution with a significant journey ahead, particularly in medical education, research, and service. The President urged AIIMS Rajkot's policymakers to address specific regional health challenges, stressing that good governance and transparency are essential for the institution's development. She emphasized that medicine is not just a profession but a commitment to serving humanity, requiring knowledge, patience, and humility.

Highlighting rapid technological advancements, President Murmu urged graduating students to embrace new medical technologies while maintaining essential human empathy. She noted that doctors' roles extend beyond skill, as societal trust depends on integrity, compassion, and benevolence. Murmu concluded by underscoring AIIMS' critical role in advancing healthcare and societal well-being as the nation aims for Viksit Bharat by 2047.