Fire at BYD's Shenzhen Industrial Park
A fire erupted in a parking garage at BYD's Shenzhen industrial park, designated for test and scrapped vehicles. The blaze was extinguished, and no casualties were reported, as stated by the carmaker. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, and further details are awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:32 IST
- Country:
- China
Fire broke out Tuesday morning in a parking facility at BYD's Shenzhen industrial zone, a space designated for test and junk vehicles, the company announced.
BYD confirmed the blaze has been extinguished without any reported injuries or fatalities. Authorities are still assessing the damage and potential cause.
BYD has reassured consumers and stakeholders of their commitment to safety as further updates on the situation are anticipated.