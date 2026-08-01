Production resumes at Iraq refinery after fire

Production at the Shamak refinery in Iraq has resumed after a fire at a fuel depot was extinguished on Saturday, according to security and refinery sources.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 19:54 IST
Production resumes at Iraq refinery after fire
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

​Production ‌gradually resumed on Saturday at the Shamak ‌refinery in Shamamik, ‌southwest of Erbil in ⁠Iraq, after ​a ⁠fire at a fuel ⁠depot earlier ​in the day ⁠was extinguished, security and ⁠refinery ​sources said.

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