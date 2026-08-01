Production resumes at Iraq refinery after fire
Production at the Shamak refinery in Iraq has resumed after a fire at a fuel depot was extinguished on Saturday, according to security and refinery sources.
- Country:
- Iraq
Production gradually resumed on Saturday at the Shamak refinery in Shamamik, southwest of Erbil in Iraq, after a fire at a fuel depot earlier in the day was extinguished, security and refinery sources said.
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