Russian online retailer Wildberries says a logistics hub in Volgograd caught fire after attack

A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region sparked a fire at an energy facility and warehouses, injuring five people, according to regional governor Andrei Bocharov.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 09:13 IST
Russian online retailer Wildberries says a logistics hub in Volgograd caught fire after attack
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A logistics ​hub ‌in the ​city of Volgograd in ‌Russia's south caught fire following an attack, Russia's ‌top online retailer Wildberries ‌said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties.

A drone ⁠attack ​touched ⁠off a fire at ⁠an energy facility and warehouses ​in Russia's Volgograd region ⁠on Friday, injuring five, the ⁠regional ​governor, Andrei Bocharov, said, but ⁠stopped short of giving details ⁠of ⁠the facilities.

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