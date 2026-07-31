Russian online retailer Wildberries says a logistics hub in Volgograd caught fire after attack

​A logistics ​hub ‌in the ​city of Volgograd in ‌Russia's south caught fire following an attack, Russia's ‌top online retailer Wildberries ‌said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties.

A drone ⁠attack ​touched ⁠off a fire at ⁠an energy facility and warehouses ​in Russia's Volgograd region ⁠on Friday, injuring five, the ⁠regional ​governor, Andrei Bocharov, said, but ⁠stopped short of giving details ⁠of ⁠the facilities.