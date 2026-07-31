Russian online retailer Wildberries says a logistics hub in Volgograd caught fire after attack
A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region sparked a fire at an energy facility and warehouses, injuring five people, according to regional governor Andrei Bocharov.
- Country:
- Russia
A logistics hub in the city of Volgograd in Russia's south caught fire following an attack, Russia's top online retailer Wildberries said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties.
A drone attack touched off a fire at an energy facility and warehouses in Russia's Volgograd region on Friday, injuring five, the regional governor, Andrei Bocharov, said, but stopped short of giving details of the facilities.
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