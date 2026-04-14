Power Restored to Zaporizhzhia Plant

Electricity has been restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following an outage that lasted approximately 90 minutes, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Tuesday.

The IAEA confirmed that the facility lost offsite power for the 13th time since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A team from the IAEA continues to closely monitor the situation as tensions remain high in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)